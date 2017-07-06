× Burlington police searching for missing man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing man who was reported missing Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Ricky Robin Kendall, 65, left Cedar Group Home, located at 838 Ross St. in Burlington around 6:30 a.m.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. Kendall was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Kendall suffers from several cognitive impairments and investigators are in the process of issuing a Silver Alert.

Police said it is possible Kendall may be trying to reach Durham.

Anyone with information about Kendall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.