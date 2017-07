Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A middle schooler is building a business out of Legos.

12-year-old Carlos Andrade is making a name for himself by creating the unique art.

Carlos, who has autism, has been making Lego jewelry for about three years.

His mom introduced him to the idea, hoping it would be a good outlet for him.

Carlos has been selling his designs online for years. He recently sold 20 necklaces through Facebook.