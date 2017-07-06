× Boy visits NC officers as part of doughnut-themed ‘thank a cop’ campaign

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Florida boy took his campaign for cops to the Asheville Police Department.

Tyler Carach brought doughnuts to officers on Wednesday to show appreciation for all they do, WLOS reports.

The 9-year-old calls his effort, “I doughnut need a reason to thank a cop.” He’s received national media attention, including an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show.

Over the next six weeks, he and his family will stop at 30 police stations around the country.

“Because they keep us safe and they’re my best friends, and to remind them people still care,” Tyler said of his reasons for the campaign.