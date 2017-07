GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Four children and a man were stabbed to death Thursday morning in what police say was a “horrendous” crime.

Officers responded to the home on Emory Lane in Loganville and found the victims dead, WSB-TV reports. One child was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The children’s mother has been detained.

Police say specifics on the children’s ages and a motive is currently unknown.

Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017