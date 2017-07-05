Thousands without power after crash in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Thousands are without power in Winston-Salem following a crash early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 3:57 a.m. when the car hit a utility pole at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and University Parkway. Crews are in the process of removing and replacing the damaged pole.

As of 8:20 a.m., more than 1,900 people are without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Duke Power officials say customers will be without power until around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Duke energy crews still working to restore power.2,000 without power in WS.We noticed Rundell St without power,along with traffic lights out pic.twitter.com/siSV3vVwcN — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) July 5, 2017