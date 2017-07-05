Thousands without power after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Thousands are without power in Winston-Salem following a crash early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.
The crash happened around 3:57 a.m. when the car hit a utility pole at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and University Parkway. Crews are in the process of removing and replacing the damaged pole.
As of 8:20 a.m., more than 1,900 people are without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.
Duke Power officials say customers will be without power until around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
36.099860 -80.244216