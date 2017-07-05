Teens arrested after posting on Snapchat while trespassing at Myrtle Beach water park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two 18-year-old women were arrested after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours.

Police received Snapchat videos showing Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane trespassing at the water park around 4 a.m. Saturday, WMBF reports. The teens were allegedly seen eating Italian ice cups without paying for them.

At one point in the video, Larrimore is heard saying, “We went down all the slides.” She also admits to “Jumping the fence” to get into the water park.

Larrimore and Lane are each charged with one count of third-degree burglary. On Wednesday, they were booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Officers were able to get their names through their Snapchat usernames and identified them through DMV records.

