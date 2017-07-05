Teen takes mom’s SUV to buy fireworks, friends’ Roman candles set vehicle ablaze

SKYWAY, Wash. — An SUV was destroyed after a 14-year-old from Washington took the vehicle behind his mother’s back to buy fireworks and accidentally set the car ablaze after a Roman candle fight with his friends.

Deputies say the boy stole his mother’s vehicle and picked up his friends to buy the fireworks, KCPQ reports. After they came home and parked the car in the driveway, the teens decided to have a Roman candle fight.

During the fight, one of the fireworks went into an open window and lit the SUV on fire.

No injuries were reported. The mother is not pressing charges, the station reports.

Photos tweeted Tuesday night by Skyway Fire shows the destruction.

14 year old boy takes parents car with friends to buy fireworks; friends shoot Roman Candles at vehicle setting it in fire. @kingcosoPIO 1/2 pic.twitter.com/F5hndatPgI — Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) July 5, 2017