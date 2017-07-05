Student earns valuable experience at Winston-Salem nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Elon University student Daniela Seron is on summer vacation, but that doesn't mean she's not learning.

The strategic communications and religious studies double major has an internship at the Kaleideum in Winston-Salem.

"I've been learning a lot about my community in general, how nonprofits work and the role they play in the larger scheme of things," she says.

Daniela collects stories from visitors to share with the public and encourages more people to visit.

Elizabeth Marsh with the Kaleideum says Daniela has already been a huge help.

"It really helps us as nonprofit with a little bit more limited experience and expertise in marketing," she said. "She's coming in and bringing some of that best practice knowledge to our institution and we're really grateful."

And there has been a lot more student interest in the internship, Marsh says. Because now, it's paid, thanks in part to the Winston-Salem Foundation.

And hopefully, Foundation president Scott Wierman says students like Daniel will reflect on their time as interns and choose to work for nonprofits after graduation.