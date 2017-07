× Silver Alert canceled for missing High Point teen

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Silver Alert for a missing teenager out of High Point has been canceled, according to High Point police.

Christopher Jacob Lemonds, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been found safe.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Brent Kenney at the High Point Police Department at (336) 887-7941.