Photo suggests Amelia Earhart may have survived crash-landing

A newly discovered photograph suggests legendary aviator Amelia Earhart may have survived a crash-landing during her round-the-world flight 80 years ago, and then was captured by the Japanese.

The photo, which was found in the National Archives, was supposedly taken days after Earhart crashed into the South Pacific atoll, PEOPLE reports. The picture shows two blurry images on a dock that is believed to be Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan.

Retired U.S. Treasury Agent Les Kinney says the photo shows Earhart was a Japenese prisoner. He also believes the government knew Earhart was a prisoner and did nothing about it.

Facial recognition expert Kent Gibson said the people on the dock looked like Earhart and Noonan and believes it is “likely” the lost aviators.

Earhart and Noonan were last seen on July 2, 1937, as she attempted to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe.

Earhart’s last transmission to a Coast Guard cutter said, “Gas is running low. Have been unable to reach you by radio. We’re flying at 1,000 feet.”

She was declared dead two years later and the United States concluded that she had crashed, according to NBC News. Her remains were never found.

The picture will be the focal point of a documentary on the History Channel titled “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence” that premieres on July 9.