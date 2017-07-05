× Multiple people shot after fireworks show in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating after officers say multiple people were shot following a Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Raleigh.

It shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event, WTVD reports. The incident occurred near Shaw University, outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

The area was still blocked off Wednesday morning.

A Raleigh police officer told media that three people were taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries are unknown.