Man jumped out 2nd-floor window to escape Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man jumped out of a second-floor window to escape a house fire in Greensboro early Wednesday morning, according to Greensboro Fire Department Chief Dwayne Church.

The fire started at 414 E. McCulloch St. at 2:20 a.m.

The man was the only person in the home and was asleep when the fire started.

Church said the man left his phone inside the home and punched through a glass window to get it. The glass cut his arm.

The fire started in the rear of the home on the exterior and went into the first and second floors.

Church estimated the fire did about $30,000 worth of damage to the home and another $6,000 worth of damage to interior belongings.

