Man charged with hitting 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 58-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk in Winston-Salem with his truck last month, according to a press release.

Don Andrew Drane, of Pinnacle, is charged with death by motor vehicle, failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to yield to pedestrian causing serious injury, failure to stop at a stop sign and drive left of center.

The crash happened on June 19 at 4:04 p.m. Karen Logan and Aaron Amon Logan, of Mocksville, were crossing North Patterson Avenue at East Sixth Street when they were hit by a 2012 Toyota pickup truck driven by Drane.

Winston-Salem police were notified on July 1 that Karen Logan had passed away. There is no word on Aaron Logan’s condition.

Drane turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center where he was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.