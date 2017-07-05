Man catches 964-pound shark, nearly sinks boat

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Texas fisherman caught a massive 964-pound shark that almost sunk his boat on Sunday.

Sergio Roque was participating in a fishing tournament in Texas City when he caught the massive fish. KTRK reports the shark took three hours to reel in.

“It’s the hardest fight I’ve ever had in my life, the strongest one,” Roque said. “When I first set the hook, and it pulled me straight across the back of the boat, pulled me straight to the corner and slammed my knees onto it.”

Texas City Jaycees posted a picture of the shark on Facebook Sunday.

The post read, “Bringing in a whopping 964lb Tiger Shark, M. Sergio Roque just hit a GRANDSLAM landing 85% of the state record yall!!!”