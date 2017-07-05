× Man accused of molesting baby beaten by victim’s dad

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A man accused of molesting a 1-year-girl he was babysitting was beaten by the victim’s dad on Friday, WDAF reports.

Jayson Newlun, 26, of North Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with statutory sodomy.

Court documents say the victim’s family left her in Newlun’s care while they went to the store. They returned after about five minutes to retrieve food assistance paperwork and found Newlun in a compromising position with the girl in her bedroom.

After the victim’s mom caught Newlun allegedly sexually assaulting the girl, the victim’s dad tackled Newlun, hit him with a dresser drawer and punched him several times.

Police came to the home and arrested Newlun.

Newlun was placed in jail under a $250,000 cash-only bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 18. If convicted, he faces at least 10 years in prison.