Lexington man charged with shooting person in face

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is behind bars after deputies say he shot a man in the face, according to a press release.

On June 11, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies went to 1191 Blackberry Road in Thomasville in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, detectives located a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and found evidence that 26-year-old Justin Wood had shot Jeremy Avant in the face.

Active warrants for arrest were taken out on Wood, but he was eventually taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

He is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.