High Point restaurant robbed by manager, boyfriend

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The manager of a High Point fast food restaurant and her boyfriend are accused of robbing the business, according to a High Point police report.

On Sunday at 10:20 p.m., officers came to the Wendy’s located at 2100 Westchester Drive on a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, employees said they were robbed at gunpoint shortly after the close of business. Money and an employee’s cellphone were taken during the robbery.

Following an investigation Leoche Antionette Morris, 29, who is a manager at the restaurant, and her boyfriend Raymond Dwaine Smith, 26, were identified as the suspects.

A search warrant was obtained for Morris’ house and vehicle. During the search, several items involved in the robbery, including some of the stolen property, were recovered, the report said. Illegal narcotics were also found as well as packaging materials.

Morris and Smith were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapons, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I. Both were placed in jail on $75,000 secured bonds.