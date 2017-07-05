Greensboro convenience store employees charged after theft caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro couple is out more than $40,000 after they say two of their employees stole merchandise and lottery tickets over the course of one year.

Kyu Chon and his wife moved to the United States from South Korea and have owned The Franklin Mart for eight years. After Kyu was diagnosed with leukemia, the couple decided to take a step back from 15-hour works days and hired two men to help around the store, Huu Ksor and Phuk Siu.

The Chons daughter, Krystl, said in a Wednesday interview that decision was one the family wishes they could take back after surveillance cameras captured the employees allegedly stealing lottery tickets from behind the counter, scanning the bar codes and cashing in on the winning ones.

"I feel devastated and heartbroken you know my parents have worked hard for so many years," Krystl said.

The morning after the discovery, he parents dug through the dumpster and found dozens of tickets just from that week. They do not know the exact value of the stolen tickets.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department confirmed both Ksor and Siu were arrested and charged with one count of felony embezzlement. Siu faces additional charges for obtaining money by false representation of physical defect, hit-and-run and larceny.

The communications director for the North Carolina Education Lottery said the store owners would be responsible for the face value of the stolen tickets, but added the Lottery would pay for any "winnings" the duo might have claimed.

Kyu and his wife are back to working six days a week, 15 hours a day. Krystl said now, she's just worried her parents won't ever be able to stop.

"One, they don’t have the money to hire people and another thing, they lost trust and their hope in people and I feel like I did too."