Greensboro can help homeowners get rid of lead paint with HUD grant

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has now received five grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help homeowners and families get rid of lead paint in their home.

The Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of lead paint back in 1978 after revelations of the health hazards chipping paint can have on people, especially kids, if accidentally ingested.

Greensboro will receive $2.9 million for it's lead-safe housing program. So far the program has helped 875 families identify lead paint chipping and contract workers to fix the problem.

"Mostly it's dust," Executive Director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition Brett Byerly said. "Dust that gets into the house from opening and closing that window that has lead paint on it, or opening and closing that door."

Children and infants are especially at risk for getting in contact with lead paint dust and accidentally ingesting some.

The city hopes this grant will put them over 1,000 families helped. There is a wait-list to ask onto the city's program. You can learn more here.