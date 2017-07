ELKIN, N.C. — A Walmart in Elkin closed overnight after a fire broke out in a section of the store.

The blaze started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on CC Camp Road. Employees were eventually able to put the fire out but the store had to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported. Employees are preparing the store to reopen.

The Elkin Fire Department and Elkin Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.