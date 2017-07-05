Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home for 5 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Video shows a 375-pound bear rummaging through a home for more than five hours.

The black bear tore through the home, opening the refrigerator and going through the cupboards before pushing down the door to get out, KRDO reports.

When homeowner Chris Odubhraic woke up, he thought a burglar had been through the home. But when Odubhraic checked the home's surveillance cameras, he found a video of the massive bear.

Wildlife officials tracked down the bear and euthanized it, saying it was a threat to the public.

