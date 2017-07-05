In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses facial scanning on iPhone 8, a technical glitch crashing stocks and more.
Facial scanning on iPhone 8
-
What to expect with the iPhone 8
-
Loyal iPhone users, Nathan’s hot dog recall and more
-
Discrimination claims at Walmart, Coca-Cola 600 changes and more
-
Best Buy sales increase despite recent retail store flops
-
North Carolina is becoming a leader in solar energy
-
-
Payless to close store in Greensboro
-
New jobs report, Duke Energy’s rate hike and more
-
NC Senate approves ‘Brunch Bill’
-
NC’s economy ranking, America’s least respected company and more
-
NC unemployment rate dropping
-
-
Lowe’s shares fall, manufacterer expanding in Winston-Salem and more
-
Uber CEO resigns amid shareholder dispute
-
Sears’ struggles, strong spring housing market and more