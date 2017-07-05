Domestic abuse victim leaves puppy in airport with heartbreaking note

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- A 3-month-old miniature Chihuahua was left inside a Las Vegas airport bathroom over the weekend with a heartbreaking note from its owner.

The note read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart...but she has no other option.”

The puppy, named Chewy, ended up in the hands of a local dog rescue group after he was found.

Lori Nelson with Noah's Animal House said abandoning animals is a common consequence of domestic violence but pleads there is help for sheltered women and their pets. The boarding house has helped more than 1,000 pets in the last 10 years.

“There’s absolutely an option out there,” Nelson told KSNV. “The animal is equally a member of the family as anyone else, and it’s vital that when you’re leaving a domestic violence situation that your pet can come with you.”

3mo old puppy abandoned at Las Vegas airport bathroom. The note its owner left behind will break your heart. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/lojK0zseDN — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) July 3, 2017