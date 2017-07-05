× 5-year-old shot in head while brothers played with gun

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. — A 5-year-old Mississippi boy was shot in the head and killed Tuesday after the gun he and his brother was playing with went off.

Jeremiah Brown and his 6-year-old brother were playing with the gun in the master bedroom of a home around noon when the shooting happened, according to the Clarion-Ledger. The boy was shot in the head and died instantly.

Brown’s father and grandfather were inside the home asleep at the time of the shooting. The gunshot woke them, and they thought someone had lit a firecracker inside.

“It’s as bad as it can get,” said Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the family of this child. It’s any parent’s worst nightmare, obviously.”

Charges are not expected to be filed.