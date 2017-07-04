× Woman involved in Winston-Salem crash in June dies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman involved in a June crash in Winston-Salem has died, according to a news release.

On June 17, Winston-Salem police investigated a crash involving injuries on Country Club Road.

Kimberly Holland White, 49, of High Point was driving a 2002 Volvo eastbound in the 4800 block of Country Club Road.

Patricia Caster, 83, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2001 Toyota, and attempted to leave a parking lot in the 4800 block of Country Club Road. Caster pulled her car into the path of White’s vehicle.

White was unable to avoid a collision and her vehicle struck Caster’s vehicle on the driver’s side door.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Caster died on July 2 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This is the 16th fatality for 2017, compared to six fatalities at this time in 2016.