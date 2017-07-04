× Thomasville wows crowds with thousands of fireworks

In Thomasville, it’s a tradition that has a lot of meaning.

Thomasville Moose Lodge celebrates July 4th by welcoming the community for a celebration with food, games, music, and a fireworks show.

Richard Pender helps with the fireworks display.

“It’s our tradition. We’re happy to share it with the moose lodge and everybody in Thomasville that comes by,” Pender said.

Pender says the show usually lasts for 30 to 45 minutes, and this year’s display will include 128,000 firecrackers.

William Burkhart, governor of Thomasville Moose Lodge, says the holiday represents having a place to celebrate with neighbors, community, and family.

“A lot of people have given before us and we’re trying to give back,” Burkhart said.

Burkhart estimates 200 people will attend this year’s event.

Jim Everhart, a Vietnam era veteran and prelate at the moose lodge, appreciates a simpler time.

“I wish we could just put the politics aside and just become one America. That’s what we deserve is one America,” he said.

The festivities began at noon.

The fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.

A $5 donation is appreciated.

Donations will help support Thomasville Moose Lodge.