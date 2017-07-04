× State plan: Widen I-40 to 6 lanes between Winston-Salem, Guilford

Construction on the I-40 widening would begin in 2026 and would provide the freeway with at least six lanes from the U.S. 311 interchange on the east side of Winston-Salem to the point where I-40 and Business 40 split in western Guilford County. Work would be done in 2026-27 on the part between U.S. 311 and N.C. 66 in Kernersville. The remainder would take place in later years.