State plan: Widen I-40 to 6 lanes between Winston-Salem, Guilford
An updated highway construction plan calls for widening Interstate 40 to at least six lanes between Winston-Salem and Guilford County, as well as widening a section of Business 40 to six lanes in eastern Forsyth County, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.
The plan, an update to the Draft 2018-2027 State Transportation Improvement Program, would also move up the timetable for construction on some of the western segments of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, highway officials said.
The draft plan was released in January but updated at the end of June to reflect better revenue projections. The update adds 144 projects statewide at a cost of $2.5 billion, with lower inflation and fewer cost overruns allowing new and accelerated projects to make it to the list.