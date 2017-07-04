State plan: Widen I-40 to 6 lanes between Winston-Salem, Guilford

Lynn Hey/News & Record

An updated highway construction plan calls for widening Interstate 40 to at least six lanes between Winston-Salem and Guilford County, as well as widening a section of Business 40 to six lanes in eastern Forsyth County, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.

The plan, an update to the Draft 2018-2027 State Transportation Improvement Program, would also move up the timetable for construction on some of the western segments of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, highway officials said.

The draft plan was released in January but updated at the end of June to reflect better revenue projections. The update adds 144 projects statewide at a cost of $2.5 billion, with lower inflation and fewer cost overruns allowing new and accelerated projects to make it to the list.

Construction on the I-40 widening would begin in 2026 and would provide the freeway with at least six lanes from the U.S. 311 interchange on the east side of Winston-Salem to the point where I-40 and Business 40 split in western Guilford County. Work would be done in 2026-27 on the part between U.S. 311 and N.C. 66 in Kernersville. The remainder would take place in later years.
