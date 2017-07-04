× Police searching for man accused of trying to take joggers at gunpoint in Charlotte

tried to take them at gunpoint in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Tuesday morning, WBTV reported.

One of the women told police she was running in the 15000 block of York Road around 7:48 a.m. when a man pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her and told her to get into the vehicle. She ran off and called police.

About an hour later, another female jogger told police that a man pointed a gun at her and told her to get in his vehicle. She was able to flag down a passerby who called 911. This incident occurred in the 5900 block of Dixie River Road.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the man. He is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and driving a tan or gold 1999 Mercedez Benz with NC place EJA1151.

Police say the Mercedez was reported stolen on July 1.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.