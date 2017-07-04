× Police investigating armed robbery at Winston-Salem Speedway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday.

Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the Speedway gas station located at 635 Akron Drive.

Once on scene, officers spoke with personnel who told them that the two men entered the store with their faces covered and pointed weapons at the store clerk demanding money. The suspects were able to obtain an undisclosed amount of currency and run away before police arrived.

No one was injured during the incident.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.