× NC town cancels July Fourth events after threats of gang violence

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Signs still advertise the annual Independence Day celebration in downtown Hamlet, but Monday, a day before the festivities, city leaders abruptly canceled them.

WSOC reported that the Fourth of July fun that typically packs the downtown streets of Hamlet every year with families won’t happen this year.

“It kind of surprises me to see they shut an event like this down,” Harrison Davis said.

Signs like this one are still in downtown Hamlet after festivities canceled bc of threats of gang violence. Hear from police at 6 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1aIHUGjl5e — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) July 3, 2017

The reason for the abrupt decision to cancel the festivities and fireworks show is the threat of gang violence.

“Yeah, it’s upsetting, but if you think about it, there’s a lot of harmless people out here and you got a lot of people that’s got families,” Cody Locklear said.

Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters said officers received credible threats from multiple people over the weekend threatening violence at the celebration.

“When it comes to public safety, why take the chance of having someone innocent to get hurt?” Waters said.