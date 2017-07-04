× Multiple shots fired outside Winston-Salem home, one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired outside a home on Bon Air Avenue, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a discharging firearms call involving multiple subjects in front of 3026 Bon Air. Upon arrival, officers discovered several rounds had been fired into the front of the residence at 3024 Bon Air. Rounds were also fired into a vehicle located at 3026 Bon Air. Evidence was collected indicating several weapons were used.

While conducting this investigation, officers learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital who was on the scene of the Bon Air incident. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact our department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.