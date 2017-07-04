Missing RDU employee was found in Virginia Beach parking garage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Allison Cope, the Starbucks employee who disappeared from her job Monday, was found alive in a Virginia Beach parking garage, WTVD reported.
The Raleigh-Durham International Airport Authority Police Department said it was notified by police in Virginia early Sunday morning that the 24-year-old had been spotted near the oceanfront on 9th Street.
Her friends told WTVD that Cope is still in the hospital, but her name was no longer listed, so her condition was being kept private.
Cope went on her scheduled break at the Terminal 2 pre-security Starbucks, but never returned.
She was expected to be back around 3 p.m. and was eventually reported missing at about 7 p.m.
Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue, which Cope helps run, posted on its Facebook page saying that she “would never just disappear.”
“She went on break at work at the RDU airport where she is a supervisor and never returned,” the post read. “Her phone was left and her purse. Her car is missing and all her friends and family have not heard from her,” the post read.
Cope’s family even rented a helicopter to find her. Photos of her at a Shell gas station in Wake Forest surfaced last week.