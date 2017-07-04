× Man tries to kill wasps but sets off fireworks and destroys garage instead

It’s perfectly reasonable to see a bug and feel the need to wipe it off the face of the earth with hellfire.

Actually setting a fire, though, is usually not part of the plan.

Mike Tingley from Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, presumably didn’t intend to burn his stand-alone garage to the ground Monday night.

He just wanted to clear out some wasps, Grand Blanc Fire Chief Robert Burdette told CNN affiliate WEYI.

His solution? Set off a smoke bomb inside the structure.

It didn’t go well.

Soon after his DIY extermination attempt, a neighbor noticed flames coming out of the garage. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was completely engulfed.

Adding insult to injury, video of the fire shows fireworks going off amidst the blaze. As the flames spread, the fireworks, which were stored in the garage, started to explode in a decidedly un-festive display.

Grand Blanc fire crews called in two other departments to help tame the inferno, but the garage was obliterated. By some fortune, the main house was mostly unharmed. Neither Burdette nor Tingley could be reached for comment.

Luckily, no one was injured. Except, we assume, the wasps.