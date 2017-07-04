× Man escapes state trooper custody off Interstate 40 in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped custody of a state trooper Tuesday morning.

The incident started at 9:47 a.m. when a state trooper was on Interstate 40 at Exit 145 (Maple Avenue), according to Trooper GM Dawkins.

A black Nissan Altima approached at 93 miles per hour. The trooper turned on the blue lights and pulled the Altima over at mile marker 146.

The driver said he was driving from Georgia to Rocky Mount, N.C., and provided a fake name to the trooper.

The driver was with his girlfriend and her children.

While trying to figure the out driver’s real name, the driver got out of his handcuffs and out of his seat belt ran across the interstate.

The woman was charged with resist, obstruct and delay of public official and giving fictitious information to an officer. She is at Alamance County Detention Center.

K9s searched for about an hour for the man but lost his tracks.

The children were released to family members from Rocky Mount and Sharpsboro, N.C.

The driver has been identified as Raheim Higgs.

Higgs has several felony warrants pending.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Higgs should call 911.