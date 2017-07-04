× Lawsuit against former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle alleges hidden cameras in home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — WSOC uncovered allegations of hidden cameras and secret peeping inside a former NASCAR driver’s home.

Anchor Allison Latos found a new lawsuit against former driver Greg Biffle.

Biffle’s ex-wife and ex-mother-in-law are suing him and Roush Fenway Racing over hidden cameras inside Biffle’s estate on Lake Norman in Mooresville.

The lawsuit details visible cameras all over the outside of the home on Doolie Road, but that there were also hidden cameras inside the house, including in the master bedroom, bathroom and in the guest bedroom where Biffle’s former mother-in-law stayed.

The lawsuit claims Biffle recorded his ex-wife and ex-mother-in-law on a digital video recorder and showed that video to other people.

