× Here’s where you can watch fireworks in the Piedmont Triad today

Here’s where you can watch fireworks Tuesday in the Piedmont Triad. Know about somewhere not on our list? Please email it to news@wghp.com.

8 A.M. – GREENSBORO

Independence Day flag raising

Friendly Center

8 A.M. – DANVILLE

Fourth of July celebration

8 a.m. Angler’s Park Patriot Challenge 5K

6 p.m. Celebration at the crossing

Fireworks at dusk

Free fireworks

8:30 A.M. – MEBANE

4th of July Parade

Downtown

Free

9 A.M. – KERNERSVILLE

Parade at Kernersville Elementary School

512 w. Mountain St.

9 A.M. – WINSTON-SALEM

Kids bike parade at Kaleideum Downtown

9:30 A.M. – WINSTON-SALEM

Old Salem Independence Day

Naturalization ceremony at 10 a.m.

9:30 A.M. – EDEN

July 4 Fun Parade

Starts at Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Road

10 A.M. – COOLEEMEE

Lawnmower Parade

Marginal Street

10 A.M. – DENTON

Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion

Denton FarmPark

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

10 A.M – MT. AIRY

Independence Day Parade

Mt. Airy Museum courtyard

10 a.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence

11 a.m. – Parade followed by pie-eating contest

11 A.M. – JAMESTOWN

Flag-Raising Ceremony

Wrenn-Miller Park

101 Guilford Road

NOON – THOMASVILLE

Thomasville Moose Lodge 4th of July

Fireworks at dusk

$5 per car

1:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Fun Fourth Festival

Downtown Greensboro

6:30 p.m. – Gates open at First National Bank Field

9:00 p.m. – Fireworks

Free

2:00 P.M. – EDEN

Ole’ Fashioned Fourth of July

Morehead High School Panther Stadium

134 N. Pierce Street

Fireworks around 10 p.m.

Free

3:00 P.M. – ARCHDALE

4th of July at Creekside Park

Fireworks after dark

Free

4:00 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM

Fourth of July Extravaganza

BB&T Ballpark

Events begin 4 p.m. on First Street between Peters Creek ande Green St.

Ballpark opens at 5:15 p.m.

Fireworks after the game

4:30 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Sunset Hills 4th of July Parade & Picnic

Tennis court on

Greenway between Madison & Rolling

4:30 P.M. – HIGH POINT

Uncle Sam Jam

Oak Hollow Festival Park

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks around 9:45 p.m.

$10 per car

5:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Kirkwood 4th of July parade

1700 Independence Road

6 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Sky Fly Fireworks Show

Wet’N Wild Emerald Pointe

Fireworks at 9:30

Free with park admission

6 P.M. – LEXINGTON

Fantastic 4th Celebration

Davidson County Fairgrounds

400 Greensboro Street

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Free

6 P.M. – THOMASVILLE

July 4 All You Can Eat/Fireworks

Finch Field

7003 Ballpark Road

Fireworks after the High Point-Thomasville HiToms game

Free with game admission

6 P.M. – LEWISVILLE

4th of July celebration

Shallowford Square

6555 Shallowford Road

Fireworks at dark

7 P.M. – BURLINGTON

Baseball & Fireworks

Burlington Royals vs. Bluefield

Burlington Athletic Stadium

1450 Graham Street

Fireworks after the game

7:00 P.M. – MEBANE

July 4th Family Music Festival

Mebane Arts & Community Center

633 Corrigidor Drive

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Free

7:00 P.M. – SUMMERFIELD

Liberty Wesleyan Church

15303 U.S. 158

Hot dog supper (donations only)

8:15 p.m. free ice cream

Fireworks at dark

7:05 P.M. – ASHEBORO

Baseball & Fireworks

Asheboro Copperheads vs. Wilmington Sharks

McCrary Ballpark

138 Southway Road

Fireworks after the game

7:30 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM

Salem Band Stars & Stripes concert

Salem Square at Old Salem

Free

9 P.M. – KING

Fireworks

King Recreation Acres

107 White Road