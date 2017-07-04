Here’s where you can watch fireworks in the Piedmont Triad today

Oak Hollow Fireworks

Here’s where you can watch fireworks Tuesday in the Piedmont Triad. Know about somewhere not on our list? Please email it to news@wghp.com.

8 A.M. – GREENSBORO
Independence Day flag raising
Friendly Center

8 A.M. – DANVILLE
Fourth of July celebration
8 a.m. Angler’s Park Patriot Challenge 5K
6 p.m. Celebration at the crossing
Fireworks at dusk
Free fireworks

8:30 A.M. – MEBANE
4th of July Parade
Downtown
Free

9 A.M. – KERNERSVILLE
Parade at Kernersville Elementary School
512 w. Mountain St.

9 A.M. – WINSTON-SALEM
Kids bike parade at Kaleideum Downtown

9:30 A.M. – WINSTON-SALEM
Old Salem Independence Day
Naturalization ceremony at 10 a.m.

9:30 A.M. – EDEN
July 4 Fun Parade
Starts at Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road

10 A.M. – COOLEEMEE
Lawnmower Parade
Marginal Street

10 A.M. – DENTON
Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion
Denton FarmPark
Fireworks at 9 p.m.

10 A.M – MT. AIRY
Independence Day Parade
Mt. Airy Museum courtyard
10 a.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence
11 a.m. – Parade followed by pie-eating contest

11 A.M. – JAMESTOWN
Flag-Raising Ceremony
Wrenn-Miller Park
101 Guilford Road

NOON – THOMASVILLE
Thomasville Moose Lodge 4th of July
Fireworks at dusk
$5 per car

1:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Fun Fourth Festival
Downtown Greensboro
6:30 p.m. – Gates open at First National Bank Field
9:00 p.m. – Fireworks
Free

2:00 P.M. – EDEN
Ole’ Fashioned Fourth of July
Morehead High School Panther Stadium
134 N. Pierce Street
Fireworks around 10 p.m.
Free

3:00 P.M. – ARCHDALE
4th of July at Creekside Park
Fireworks after dark
Free

4:00 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM
Fourth of July Extravaganza
BB&T Ballpark
Events begin 4 p.m. on First Street between Peters Creek ande Green St.
Ballpark opens at 5:15 p.m.
Fireworks after the game

4:30 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Sunset Hills 4th of July Parade & Picnic
Tennis court on
Greenway between Madison & Rolling

4:30 P.M. – HIGH POINT
Uncle Sam Jam
Oak Hollow Festival Park
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:45 p.m.
$10 per car

5:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Kirkwood 4th of July parade
1700 Independence Road

6 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Sky Fly Fireworks Show
Wet’N Wild Emerald Pointe
Fireworks at 9:30
Free with park admission

6 P.M. – LEXINGTON
Fantastic 4th Celebration
Davidson County Fairgrounds
400 Greensboro Street
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
Free

6 P.M. – THOMASVILLE
July 4 All You Can Eat/Fireworks
Finch Field
7003 Ballpark Road
Fireworks after the High Point-Thomasville HiToms game
Free with game admission

6 P.M. – LEWISVILLE
4th of July celebration
Shallowford Square
6555 Shallowford Road
Fireworks at dark

7 P.M. – BURLINGTON
Baseball & Fireworks
Burlington Royals vs. Bluefield
Burlington Athletic Stadium
1450 Graham Street
Fireworks after the game

7:00 P.M. – MEBANE
July 4th Family Music Festival
Mebane Arts & Community Center
633 Corrigidor Drive
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Free

7:00 P.M. – SUMMERFIELD
Liberty Wesleyan Church
15303 U.S. 158
Hot dog supper (donations only)
8:15 p.m. free ice cream
Fireworks at dark

7:05 P.M. – ASHEBORO
Baseball & Fireworks
Asheboro Copperheads vs. Wilmington Sharks
McCrary Ballpark
138 Southway Road
Fireworks after the game

7:30 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM
Salem Band Stars & Stripes concert
Salem Square at Old Salem
Free

9 P.M. – KING
Fireworks
King Recreation Acres
107 White Road