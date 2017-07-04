× Greensboro police investigating Monday night robberies at two businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating two commerical robberies that happened Monday night, according to a news release.

The first robbery occurred at 10:53 p.m. at NC Tobacco located at 1000 Summit Avenue. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the business on foot towards East Bessemer Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The second robbery occurred at 11:49 p.m. at Skillsville located at 2804 Randleman Road.

An armed subject displayed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the business on foot towards Randleman Road. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about these robberies is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.