Woman dies from injuries after being hit by truck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a truck in Winston-Salem last month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police say they were notified on Saturday that Karen Dyson Logan, 61, of Mocksville, has passed away.

The crash happened on June 19 at 4:04 p.m. Karen Logan and Aaron Amon Logan, of Mocksville, were crossing North Patterson Avenue at East Sixth Street when they were hit by a 2012 Toyota pickup truck.

There is no word on Aaron Logan’s condition or charges for the driver of the pickup truck.