Woman accused of trying to smuggle meth into jail in her buttocks

NAPLES, Fla. — A 30-year-old Florida woman is accused of trying to smuggle meth into jail in her buttocks.

Summer Adamson is facing smuggling contraband and tampering with evidence charges after deputies pulled her over Thursday for breaking a car window, WBBH reports.

Inside her Jeep, they found several syringes and a bag of heroin.

During a strip search at the Collier County Jail, she pulled a bag of meth from her buttocks and put it in her mouth.

She is jailed on a $22,000 bond.