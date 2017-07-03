× Winston-Salem’s Quarry Park will not open for Fourth of July

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem’s Quarry Park will not be opening on Tuesday, according to the City of Winston-Salem.

According to William Royston, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, the facility is not ready for public access.

Officials had originally hoped to have the park open for use on the Fourth of July, but they are still working with the contractor on some final items.

The bathroom facility is not open and there is still some site work to be completed.

As of now, the plan is to have the park open to the public in late July, officials say.