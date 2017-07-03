Video shows shark biting man at North Carolina beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: Video could be considered disturbing to some

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. -- Video shows a man being bitten by a shark at Wrightsville Beach last week when he went into the water to help a fisherman bring it to land, according to WWAY.

The fisherman caught the shark around 7:30 p.m. Thursday off the Johnnie Mercer’s Pier, WECTreports. Another man, who was not identified, swam into the water under the pier to help bring it to shore.

The man was taken to a hospital before police and fire department crews arrived.

The shark was eventually pulled and released into the ocean. There is no word on the man's injuries.