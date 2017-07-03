Video shows fisherman reeling in massive hammerhead shark

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A man flying a drone got video of a fisherman reeling in a massive hammerhead shark over the Fourth of July weekend in Florida.

Drone operator Curtis Williams posted the video on YouTube Saturday. The video shows the shark thrashing around in the water as it is reeled in.

Williams said the shark was later released.

The angler who caught the shark is with a group called Modern Day Outdoors.

“It just goes to show that anyone with a kayak and a rod can reel in the big ones,” Modern Day Outdoors posted on Facebook.