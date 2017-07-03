Video shows fisherman reel in massive hammerhead shark from beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Drone video shows a fisherman reeling in a massive hammerhead shark from a beach in Florida.

The shark fights with the fisherman in the nearly two-minute video before being pulled ashore, WTVC reports.

Curtis Williams, the man who captured the aerial drone footage, said the shark was later released.

“We got lucky enough to be filming when a friend from Denmark, who was in America on vacation with his family, hooked into a shark the minute the bait was taken offshore,” said Jacob Saylor with Modern Day Outdoors. “We weren’t directly targeting hammerhead sharks but when your line is out there you never know what you’re going to hook into.”