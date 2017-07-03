‘Terrorism’ misspelled on bench at war memorial

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A misspelled word on a bench at a war memorial in Indiana is garnering a lot of attention online.

The memorial was placed in front of the Whitley County Courthouse and reads, “War on Terriorism.” It was meant to read, “War on Terrorism.”

Memorial designer Ty Murphy is frustrated by the misspelling’s publicity and says it was a simple mistake.

“This is the important part: the guys that gave their lives,” Murphy told WANE. “A mistake on a bench is a pretty small thing to worry about where there are so many other things you should concentrate on.”

The spelling mistake first gained attention online after a picture of it was posted Imgur and reposted on Reddit.

The mistake is expected to be fixed or the bench will be replaced.