Students fight hunger in High Point with Youth Food Summit

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It's a first of its kind gathering in High Point -- a Youth Food Summit.

According to the Greater High Point Food Alliance, the city is home to seven known food deserts. To change that, students are learning more from those who know the most.

The students are learning about all kinds of healthy choices they can make.

From urban gardening to nutrition and cooking with healthy fresh foods, they're learning it all from the experts.

They will be the ones who can help fix it for the future generations. You might say they are sewing the seeds for a future harvest.