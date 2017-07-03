Randolph County woman has ‘she shed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- It’s in her backyard, but when Cindy Eddins is in her “she shed,” it’s like she’s in another world.

“Even the smell of the wood, it just makes you feel like you’re far from home,” she said.

For a long time, Eddins wanted a potting shed.

Her father found a utility building that was a windowless brown lawnmower shed.

Her father and her husband transformed it into the space that it is now.

“It’s just a good place to come and get away from life and just focus on being thankful for what you have and thinking of others,” Eddins said.

It’s a place where she goes to connect with God – spending time in prayer and reading devotionals.

The décor inside includes several of her antiques and vintage pieces.

A big part of Eddins’ décor includes pieces that have family history tied to them.

On the outside, there are potting tables and benches where Eddins enjoys her plants and flowers.

She sheds don’t have to be time intensive projects – that primarily depends on what the owner will be using the space for.

However, before decorating, home improvement professionals recommend checking the shed’s structure.

“One of the things that you need to do before you start making any kind of improvements is make sure that it’s water tight,” Lowe’s Home Improvement producer service manager Linda Dozier said.

From there, thinking of colors or a theme can help develop the shed’s appearance.

Plants and art can help make the outside look inviting.

“The biggest thing to remember is don’t limit yourself as to how you can do it, and how you can decorate it,” Dozier said.