Pregnant woman charged with assault after overdosing on heroin

BUTLER, Pa. — A baby is on life support after a Pennsylvania woman who was seven months pregnant allegedly overdosed on heroin, leading doctors to perform an emergency C-section in an attempt to save the baby.

On June 23, police were called to 30-year-old Kasey Dischman’s apartment after her boyfriend found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor, KDKA reports.

Dischman, who tested positive for opioids and alcohol, went into cardiac arrest and had to be revived by paramedics.

Once she was stabilized, doctors performed the C-section.

“The baby is not doing good at all. She was resuscitated once and she’s on a life support system now,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Eric Hermick.

The baby has been declared brain-dead and a decision has yet to be made about taking her off life-support.

Dischman told investigators that she found a bag of heroin under her couch and injected herself with it in the bathroom. Police later found a needle hidden in her apartment bathroom.

Dishman currently faces aggravated assault of an unborn child charges. If the baby dies, she may face a criminal homicide charge.

Her boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Lucas, will also be charged since he lied to police and told them that she suffered from a seizure disorder. They say if they had known that she overdosed, they could have administered Narcan to revive her.