North Carolina mother charged with murder in death of 1-year-old son

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 25-year-old Caldwell County woman has been charged with second-degree murder involving the death of her 12-month-old son, authorities told WSOC.

Investigators received a report of abuse with physical injuries Wednesday and said the infant died Thursday at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

The boy’s mother, Heather Ray Brewer, of Granite Falls, has been charged in the case.

Brewer is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. She’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday.