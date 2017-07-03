× NC parents accused of assaulting, burning 3-year-old

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina husband and wife are behind bars, accused of assaulting and burning a 3-year-old child.

Deputies responded to Davis Regional Medical Center on Saturday in reference to a child that had severe burns on both feet and legs, WSOC reports. Doctors also noted other injuries on the child’s body that appeared to be from an assault.

Officials said the burns on the child’s legs were a few days old and were consistent with being exposed to extremely hot water.

Detectives interviewed the child’s father, Justin Osborne, at the hospital and also responded to the family’s home. The child’s stepmother, Amy Clew, was at the home with three other small children.

Deputies said Clew and Osborne were the primary caregivers for the children and found that the home was in poor condition. Authorities contacted the Iredell County Department of Social Services who came to the house and took custody of the remaining children.

The 3-year-old was taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital for further treatment and is currently in critical condition in the pediatric ICU.

Clew, 21, and Osborne, 23, were arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Both were charged with one count of felony child abuse each and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse each.

They are both being held in jail on a $1 million secured bond.