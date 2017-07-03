× NC middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school teacher was arrested Saturday and charged him with indecent liberties and a sex act with a student, WSOC reports.

Charles Naas, 26, teaches seventh-grade mathematics, according to the Alexander Graham Middle School website.

Police believe that a juvenile went to Naas’ home for tutoring when inappropriate sexual contact was made. Investigators are working to determine if there are any additional victims.

On Friday, officers got information about a sexual assault involving Naas and a student. It’s unknown when the alleged incident happened.

Alexander Graham Middle School Principal Robert Folk released a statement to parents and staff:

Good evening, AG parents and staff. This is Robert Folk, principal at Alexander Graham Middle School, calling with a message to keep you informed of events surrounding our school.

You may see or hear news reports that Mr. Charles Naas, a 7th-grade teacher at AG, was arrested this weekend by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. In collaboration with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and CMS Employee Relations, I assure you that appropriate legal processes are being followed.

Please know that your child’s safety and well-being is my primary concern at AG Middle. I am upset and concerned about this situation. I expect students, parents, and staff to have questions. Please understand that privacy laws prevent me from sharing any details outside of public documents. I can share that the reported act did not occur on a CMS campus.

Supporting our children should be our focus at this time.

Please let me know if I or a member of my team can be of assistance to you or to your child.